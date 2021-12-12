Letter: Beware a Greitens-Hawley combo in the U.S. Senate

After reading Kevin McDermott’s column “Yes, Michael Vick did his time, but why must society reward a convicted sadist?” (Dec. 5) and the editorial “An American era passes with Bob Dole” (Dec. 8), it strikes me that these opinion pieces are on point with today’s American culture.
Now we have news of the chief executive of Home Depot contributing $1 million to the Senate campaign of disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens. This for a candidate who violated campaign finance and ethics laws and had an extramarital affair.
A million dollars. Really? I will never step foot in a Home Depot again. A possible Senate combo of Greitens and Josh Hawley would be nothing to be proud of.
J. Fetsch • Overland