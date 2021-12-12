 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Beware a Greitens-Hawley combo in the U.S. Senate
0 comments

Letter: Beware a Greitens-Hawley combo in the U.S. Senate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Watchdog files 2nd complaint against Senate hopeful Greitens

FILE- Then Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens waits to deliver remarks to a small group of supporters near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. in this May 17, 2018 file photo. A federal elections watchdog group on Wednesday, Nov. Dec. 1, 2021 filed another complaint against former Missouri Gov. Greitens, alleging that money from his old gubernatorial campaign was illegally spent on kickstarting his campaign to run for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt's seat. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

 Jeff Roberson

After reading Kevin McDermott’s column “Yes, Michael Vick did his time, but why must society reward a convicted sadist?” (Dec. 5) and the editorial “An American era passes with Bob Dole” (Dec. 8), it strikes me that these opinion pieces are on point with today’s American culture.

Now we have news of the chief executive of Home Depot contributing $1 million to the Senate campaign of disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens. This for a candidate who violated campaign finance and ethics laws and had an extramarital affair.

A million dollars. Really? I will never step foot in a Home Depot again. A possible Senate combo of Greitens and Josh Hawley would be nothing to be proud of.

J. Fetsch • Overland

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News