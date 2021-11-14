 Skip to main content
Letter: Beware of potential waste in new infrastructure bill
Letter: Beware of potential waste in new infrastructure bill

Regarding "Roads, transit, internet: What's in the infrastructure bill" (Nov. 10): This article looks at the so called infrastructure bill. It lists the only things that concern infrastructure that are in the bill, but the numbers don't add up to $1 trillion. What about the billions of pork that were added?

There are too many hands that the politicians had to grease in order to get more contributions for their reelection. Is the general public so uninformed that people can’t see this? At the rate we are going, the country will be bankrupt before the next election considering the way money could be spent.

George Durham • Wildwood  

