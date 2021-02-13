Letter: Beware, senators: Trump will turn on them as fast as a snake

Regarding “Videos of Capitol riot disturb Murkowski, Romney” (Feb. 10): Republican senators should know that Donald Trump’s words led them and their colleagues to nearly be injured or possibly killed. If they think they can appease Trump for their own short-term political benefit, guess again. He will turn on them the minute it suits him. He turned on Jeff Sessions, William Barr and even Mike Pence faster than a rattlesnake. The impeachment trial was their last chance to curtail, if not completely stop, his ridiculous power over them.