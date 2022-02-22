 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bi-State decision helps save the treasured Loop Trolley

Loop Trolley has a bumpy first day

A Loop Trolley car waits for another to pass before turning from Delmar Boulevard onto DeBaliviere Avenue on the first day of operation on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding "Bi-State board agrees to take over, restart Loop Trolley" (Feb. 19): Bi-State Development Agency have decided to breathe life back into the Loop Trolley. Every city should treasure and display its history, and the Loop Trolley replicates the treasured street cars that served Delmar Boulevard, ending at the Loop's west end and returning downtown.

The trolley provides a slow and enjoyable ride back to a slower time and enriches, for locals and visitors alike, the trip to one of St. Louis' most vibrant neighborhoods. If season passes become available, my family will take four and make the trip twice a week. Hats off to Bi-State and Joe Edwards, the visionary "mayor" of the Loop.

Jud Calkins • Richmond Heights

