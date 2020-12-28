Letter: Biased Mueller investigation brought shame to the FBI

Regarding “Robert Mueller does rare interview in ‘Oath’ podcast” (Dec. 2): It’s hard to overstate the damage done to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the nation by politically driven investigations overseen by former directors Robert Mueller and James Comey. In my opinion, without credible evidence, Comey and his assistants violated the rights of American citizens, including Gen. Michael Flynn, all targeted to damage President Donald Trump. Special Counsel Mueller appointed a team of politically biased attorneys and allowed them to run amok for two years.

I also believe the inept FBI investigation and exoneration of Hillary Clinton’s disappearing emails was assisted by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and a complicit Department of Justice.

I was privileged to serve under and deal directly with Directors William Webster and Louie Freeh, men of unquestioned integrity who would not tolerate even for a moment an investigation initiated or influenced by political considerations. Great Attorneys General like Ed Meese, William Barr and others brought similar honor to the Department of Justice.