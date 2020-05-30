Letter: Bid to get coronavirus test ends in frustration
COVID-19 testing at Canfield Green

"I felt my brain getting tickled." Ferguson Police Officer Jeffrey Clouse has his nostril swabbed on Friday, May 29, 2020, by Iris Moore, a nurse with Affinia Healthcare during COVID-19 testing at Canfield Green Apartments in Ferguson. Affinia tested about 26 people free of charge from 9am to noon with no appointment necessary. Affinia will be offering free testing on Monday at the Roberts Building, at 1408 N. Kingshighway in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “Symptoms or no symptoms, Missouri now pushing COVID-19 tests for all” (May 21): Testing for the virus in St. Louis is woefully inadequate. I learned this from my one and only communication with the St. Louis Department of Health after one of our employees showed symptoms and possibly was contagious.

The first call to the health department was answered by a person who said she would have an employee call me right back with testing options. No one called back for five days. I directed my employee to a clinic near her home to get a drive-through test, which she did. One week elapsed, and we still don’t have a response about the test result.

Think of all the people the employee has had contact with and think about how anxious I have been for one week as a senior. Shame on the city health department for not doing its job.

Sara Moseley • Clayton

