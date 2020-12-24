Letter: Bid to subvert democracy was not just another dustup.

Regarding the editorial “Missouri GOP’s resolution to overturn the election is worse than baseless.” (Dec. 17): It is an embarrassing outrage that Republicans Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Sen. Josh Hawley, Rep. Ann Wagner and others joined the national effort to overturn the presidential election results. Unfortunately, the news media too often presents these situations as little more than just another dustup between Democrats and Republicans.

Let’s face it, President Donald Trump is a liar and a cheat, and he’s been one all his life. He has refused to fully pay his contractors and virtually all banks refuse to have anything to do with him anymore.

He lied and cheated to get into college, and he lied and cheated to get out of the Vietnam War. He paid hush money during the campaign to two women who had sexual relationships with him, and others have accused him of sexual assault.

I think the Post-Dispatch and other media should start putting the tag “liar and cheat” with his name whenever he is introduced into a story.

Dana Spitzer • Kirkwood