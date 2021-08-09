 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden allows immigrants in who might have the virus
0 comments

Letter: Biden allows immigrants in who might have the virus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Migrants from Haiti arrive to shelter in Del Rio, Texas

Migrants from Haiti wash clothes as they arrive to the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition after being released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Del Rio, Texas on March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

 ADREES LATIF

Regarding “Judge blocks Texas troopers from stopping migrant transports” (Aug. 3): Federal, state and local governments are issuing mask mandates to prevent the coronavirus spread. Meanwhile, the Biden administration might be letting infected people across the southern border.

Trying to at least slap a Band-Aid on it, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Texas authorities [who have no authority over border enforcement] to pull over cars potentially carrying migrants, only to have Attorney General Merrick Garland threaten a lawsuit. Altogether, we’ve jumped from one absurdity to another.

Joe Elstner • Ballwin

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories