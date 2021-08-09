Letter: Biden allows immigrants in who might have the virus

Regarding “Judge blocks Texas troopers from stopping migrant transports ” (Aug. 3): Federal, state and local governments are issuing mask mandates to prevent the coronavirus spread. Meanwhile, the Biden administration might be letting infected people across the southern border.

Trying to at least slap a Band-Aid on it, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Texas authorities [who have no authority over border enforcement] to pull over cars potentially carrying migrants, only to have Attorney General Merrick Garland threaten a lawsuit. Altogether, we’ve jumped from one absurdity to another.