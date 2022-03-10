Letter: Biden avoids questions as much as McCarthy does

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “ Ukrainian courage shames the cowards of the Republican Party ” (March 6): I know that a columnist has an opinion, but that being said, I believe McDermott’s tarring the Republican Party goes too far.

Also, I believe the Democratic Party is rife with feckless members who were put in place only because of their race and gender as their qualifications, as opposed to their knowledge and skill. I don’t mean just ambassadors; both sides have been doing that for years. I’d say McDermott is doing a sad job.