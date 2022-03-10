 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Biden avoids questions as much as McCarthy does

  • 0
Allies watch for Kremlin attempt to justify Ukraine invasion

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the press before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Washington. Biden is en route to Ohio to promote his infrastructure agenda. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Ukrainian courage shames the cowards of the Republican Party” (March 6): I know that a columnist has an opinion, but that being said, I believe McDermott’s tarring the Republican Party goes too far.

How would he compare House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s reluctance to answer uncomfortable question to the numerous times that President Joe Biden avoids questions from the media?

Also, I believe the Democratic Party is rife with feckless members who were put in place only because of their race and gender as their qualifications, as opposed to their knowledge and skill. I don’t mean just ambassadors; both sides have been doing that for years. I’d say McDermott is doing a sad job.

Robert Barnard • St. Peters

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News