Letter: Biden believes ‘pro-life’ is not confined to anti-abortion

Regarding “US bishops set collision course with Vatican over plan to press Biden not to take Communion” (June 16) and the discussion of President Joe Biden not being allowed to take communion in the Catholic Church: In my opinion, Biden is a more devoted Catholic than many of us. If the Catholic Church is going to follow its beliefs, then parishes should look out at their congregations and see how many families only have two children. I don’t think that just happens naturally. Perhaps those families are going against church doctrine and using birth control.