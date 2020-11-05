 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden campaign bus run-in didn’t help make us great
Trump decries FBI probe of supporters surrounding Biden bus

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Richard B. Russell Airport, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Rome, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

Regarding “Biden campaign cancels Texas events after vehicles with Trump flags surround bus” (Nov. 1): One of candidate Joe Biden’s campaign vehicles was sideswiped by President Donald Trump supporters in Texas, causing multiple speaking engagements to be canceled. Rather than condemning their actions and reminding all Americans of the freedom of speech, Trump tweeted a photo of the ambush with the caption: “I love Texas.” Can anyone explain to me what part of that makes America great?

Robert Utt • St. Charles

