Letter: Biden can score a win with Electoral College reforms

I agree 100% with the editorial "Democrats should stop being whiny, accept half a loaf as the best they can get" (Jan. 20). Quarterback Joe Biden keeps throwing the long bomb into the end zone and keeps coming up scoreless. He needs to throw a screen pass or hand the ball off to the running back and move the ball down the field.

The Electoral College definitely needs to be updated, and some loopholes need to be closed. Many Republicans appear ready to work with Democrats to do that. But Biden needs to seize the opportunity to work with Republicans to make a real improvement in the overall election process. I suggest it should be stipulated that all Electoral College votes be apportioned for each state. For example, Missouri has 10 Electoral College votes. In Missouri, 56% voted for Donald Trump while 41% voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. So, Trump would be allotted six Missouri Electoral College votes, and Biden would be allotted four. This would eliminate the insanity of one candidate getting all the electoral votes.

This would also eliminate candidates focusing on just a few swing states because all votes across the country would carry the same weight, and it avoids alienating voters like me. There really was not much point in my voting for Biden in the last presidential election because we all knew Trump would carry Missouri.

Enough of the Hail Mary passes. Biden should hand the ball off to the running back.

Greg Parent • St. Louis