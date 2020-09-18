 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden confident enough to choose strong running mate
0 comments

Letter: Biden confident enough to choose strong running mate

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Trump, struggling to define Biden, steps up Harris attacks

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to the Florida Memorial University marching band Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 Lynne Sladky

 

Joe Biden was not my first choice as the Democratic Party’s candidate. But then Biden passed my ego test.

I am in my early 80s, and in my experience, most men of my generation have had fragile egos when it came to working with and for women. That was unless said women were quiet, duly subservient and, above all, did not demonstrate a superior intelligence.

So, I expected Biden to select a female vice presidential candidate who was qualified and smart for sure, but who would keep her strengths to herself and pretty much stay in the background, including during the campaign.

Biden’s selection of Sen. Kamala Harris thrilled and surprised me. It made me realize that if he was secure enough in his ego to choose such a woman to govern with him, that he wouldn’t hesitate to follow through with female members of his cabinet, Supreme Court justices and advisers, including Republicans.

Biden put the good of his country above personal petty, misogynist and racist issues — qualities so long missing in the White House.

Esther Talbot Fenning • St. Charles 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports