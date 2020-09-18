Letter: Biden confident enough to choose strong running mate

Joe Biden was not my first choice as the Democratic Party’s candidate. But then Biden passed my ego test.
I am in my early 80s, and in my experience, most men of my generation have had fragile egos when it came to working with and for women. That was unless said women were quiet, duly subservient and, above all, did not demonstrate a superior intelligence.
So, I expected Biden to select a female vice presidential candidate who was qualified and smart for sure, but who would keep her strengths to herself and pretty much stay in the background, including during the campaign.
Biden’s selection of Sen. Kamala Harris thrilled and surprised me. It made me realize that if he was secure enough in his ego to choose such a woman to govern with him, that he wouldn’t hesitate to follow through with female members of his cabinet, Supreme Court justices and advisers, including Republicans.
Biden put the good of his country above personal petty, misogynist and racist issues — qualities so long missing in the White House.
Esther Talbot Fenning • St. Charles
