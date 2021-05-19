 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden demonstrates cluelessness on fighting inflation
Letter: Biden demonstrates cluelessness on fighting inflation

I hope liberal Democrats got what they wished for in President Joe Biden. I point to inflation, with more problems to come. We knew inflation was going to happen, but not this fast. The federal government printing more money will not solve this. What kind country can operate like this?

In my opinion, President Biden doesn’t have a clue as to what is going on in the United States or the world. God bless this country, and I hope we can survive the next three and half years.

Wilbern Grove • Oakville

