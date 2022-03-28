Letter: Biden doesn't have the courage to lead US in war

Regarding "Biden pledges new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chem weapons" (March 25): As the war in Ukraine continues to grow more intense, and Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military forces continue to be humiliated by Ukrainian forces, the chances of the conflict escalating also loom larger.

I wonder whether NATO is ready in case Putin uses chemical or nuclear weapons, and whether President Joe Biden is tough enough to face Putin down. I fear Biden would waffle. If he falters in the slightest way, so will NATO. Perhaps he will simply say Ukraine and its citizens aren't worth risking American lives for. Freedom is never free or cheaply attained; there is always a price to pay. I doubt Biden is a leader who is willing and able to pay that price.

In my opinion, Biden has never been a strong leader, and there is no reason to believe he would change now, regardless of how bad this war gets. To lead a nation in war takes courage, something Biden is known to have very little of. The saving grace is that Congress has the power to declare war, and the future of our own freedoms may very well end up in their hands. The longer we wait the longer the Putin disease grows larger.

Like warts and tumors, I believe Putin needs to be removed.

Phillip Reagan • Wentzville