Letter:Biden drawn as hapless scarecrow perfectly depicts him

BIDEN SCARECROW

Compliments to the Editorial Board for publishing the July 19 syndicated editorial cartoon. It portrayed President Joe Biden as a hapless scarecrow. It was entertaining and spot on, and I was surprised to see it in the paper.

Biden is portrayed as a scarecrow, immobilized and lashed to a post with straw where his brain and heart should be. He appears half asleep. He is surrounded by happy crows paying no attention to him (Congress? Iranian mullahs? the White House staff?). I hope to see more of this sort of artful commentary in the future. 

Larry O’Neill • Kirkwood

