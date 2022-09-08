Letter: Biden fails to address deaths at the border and elsewhere

Regarding “Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy” (Sept. 1): Many people are frustrated with the price of gas, groceries, utilities and inflation in general. But shouldn’t we be concerned about the killings of 13 U.S. service members in Afghanistan during the withdrawal ordered by President Joe Biden last year, along with ongoing attacks on formerly U.S.-employed Afghans?

There are also hundreds of migrants dying at our southern border in their attempt to cross into the U.S. Shouldn’t Biden care about the women who are raped, the children who come across the border who are used for sex trafficking and those killed by smuggled fentanyl? Why isn’t our president doing something about this?

Also, U.S. crime is responsible for hundreds of innocent people being hurt and/or killed. Many state and federal attorneys general are responsible for these injuries and killings. Killings of innocent people continue and yet Biden doesn’t seemed concerned.

Don Berra • Eureka