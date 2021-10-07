Letter: Biden got a news-coverage pass after botching Afghanistan

President Joe Biden promised he would get everyone out during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. But I believe not only is the government not helping, it is doing everything possible to hinder the rescue.

Remember when Biden said the withdrawal was an “extraordinary success”? I believe he considers those left behind as a mere inconvenience to his dismal poll numbers.

If this chaotic withdrawal had happened under former President Donald Trump’s watch, the media would have been pounding the drum daily. Instead, by not highlighting this issue, the Post-Dispatch props up Biden, who is failing more on all fronts by the day.

Biden wants his programs to be likened to those of Franklin Roosevelt, but I see him more as a Neville Chamberlain, who was another poltroon.

Robert Barnard • St. Peters