Letter: Biden, greedy politicians are cause of country's dysfunction

Regarding the letter "We must elect responsible leaders to sustain democracy" (Dec. 9): In my opinion, extremists are running many of our school boards. That is exactly why responsible parents are finally speaking up for their children’s future. They are sick and tired of the garbage being taught in many of our schools.

The letter writer claims, “We are witnessing voter suppression.” That's utterly ridiculous in my opinion. Everyone is required to register in order to vote and also provide appropriate identification. This isn't voter suppression. You cannot even get a library card, get on a plane, get into the Democratic Convention or cash a check without proper identification. The only purpose of these proposed voting laws is to ensure only legal citizens are permitted to vote. I believe the Democratic Party wants illegal aliens to be allowed to vote, and that's why President Joe Biden hasn't secured our borders.