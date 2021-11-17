Letter: Biden has already accomplished plenty in nine months

Regarding Lynn Schmidt’s column “Pop goes the progressive bubble” (Nov. 10): What is more disappointing than the recent Virginia election is the fact that President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped dramatically. Do Americans expect instant gratification?

In a short nine months, the Biden administration has: 1) passed the American Rescue Plan, which put money into pockets and shots in arms along with a child tax credit; 2) ended a two-decade war in Afghanistan; and 3) passed an infrastructure bill, with nearly all Democratic votes.

Perhaps now lawmakers will pass the Build Back Better bill, which would be paid for by taxing large corporations among other revenue-raisers. As to the GOP complaining about the cost, four years ago Republicans didn’t seem to mind increasing the debt by passing the “tax cut” primarily for the rich and corporations at an expense of $1.9 trillion.

Americans need to stop expecting perfection and instant gratification. They need to get correct information to make good decisions for our country.

Mary Ann Kohring • St. Louis County