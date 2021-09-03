 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden has brought shame to US and betrayal to military
Letter: Biden has brought shame to US and betrayal to military

Regarding “Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war” (Aug. 30): Enough is enough. This administration has shamed us all. The military I know, that I served in, would not leave hundreds of our own citizens in a hostile country, to become hostages or to die, just to meet a deadline.

I’m glad we are leaving Afghanistan, but right now we need to go back, kick ass and rescue our fellow citizens. The collective Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin should all resign for allowing this to happen. They have betrayed the trust of every member of United States military.

President Joe Biden promised there would be no Saigon, no evacuation in helicopters off rooftops. Guess what happened? People desperately clinging to aircraft as they took off then falling to their deaths. It was just like Vietnam. What a wonderful legacy Biden has given us.

Rick Slingerland • Pacific

