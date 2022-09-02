 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Biden inherited a mess and deserves time to clean it up

  • 0
Not Real News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about gun violence and his crime prevention plans at Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. On Friday, Sept. 2, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming Biden has officially filed for reelection with the Federal Election Commission.

 Evan Vucci - staff, AP

Regarding “Biden signs $740 billion health, climate, tax ‘Inflation Reduction Act’” (Aug. 17): Imagine if you bought a house and the foundation was crumbling, the roof leaked, the sewer backed up, the electric wiring was dangerous and it smelled bad. And then imagine you were given one week to fix all the problems. That’s the situation President Joe Biden was in when he was elected. He assumed the responsibility of putting the nation’s house back together. It’s amazing what he has been able to accomplish in such a short time, considering the magnitude of the problems.

I think Biden doesn’t deserve to be judged harshly until he’s had a chance to do the job.

People are also reading…

Donna Kniest • Brentwood

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News