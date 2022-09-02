Letter: Biden inherited a mess and deserves time to clean it up

Regarding “Biden signs $740 billion health, climate, tax ‘Inflation Reduction Act’” (Aug. 17): Imagine if you bought a house and the foundation was crumbling, the roof leaked, the sewer backed up, the electric wiring was dangerous and it smelled bad. And then imagine you were given one week to fix all the problems. That’s the situation President Joe Biden was in when he was elected. He assumed the responsibility of putting the nation’s house back together. It’s amazing what he has been able to accomplish in such a short time, considering the magnitude of the problems.