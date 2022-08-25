Letter: Biden is enjoying an impressive string of successes

Regarding "Biden signs $740 billion health, climate, tax ‘Inflation Reduction Act’" (Aug. 17): Some said passing meaningful legislation was impossible, but President Joe Biden got it done. Infrastructure? No one could do it, but Biden got it done. Gun legislation? No way, but Biden got it done. Negotiate drug prices? Forget about it, but Biden got it done. Address global warming? Are you kidding? Of course Biden got it done.