Letter: Biden is falsely celebrated for devout Catholic faith
Regarding “Biden attends Mass at DC church where he worshipped as VP” (Jan. 24): The New York Times has called President Joe Biden “perhaps the most religiously observant commander-in-chief in half a century.” Other national publications and broadcasters have said pretty much the same thing. Yet Sen. Dianne Feinstein chided then-Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett for her dogma living loudly in her. What gives?

Biden’s first actions as president included canceling the Mexico City Policy, which prevents tax funds from being given to organizations that perform abortions or lobby to change abortion laws of host countries. Some polls show that most Americans oppose reasons why most abortions are done and oppose tax funding of abortion — even many of those who support abortion rights. The Hyde Amendment largely prevents taxpayer funding for abortions in the U.S., which Biden has supported for decades until now. The Pope and bishops cite abortion as the preeminent moral issue of our times and classify it as an intrinsic evil that cannot be condoned for even any apparent good. How are these the actions of a faithful, devout Catholic as the media have portrayed Biden to be?

A.F. Kertz • Oakland

