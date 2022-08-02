Letter: Biden is manipulative, belying bumbling fool image

Regarding "Unexpected deal would boost Biden pledge on climate change" (July 28): In my opinion, President Joe Biden has declared war on the fossil fuel industry. He has tried to boost his popularity regarding high gasoline prices by depleting our nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserves. I thought for a while he was just an inept, unqualified person, but my opinion has changed. I think he tries to hide his evil genius behind this shroud of looking like a bumbling old fool who seemingly doesn't know where he is most of the time. But he knows exactly what he is doing.