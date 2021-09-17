Letter: Biden is trying to extinguish the fire Trump started

Regarding "Blinken pushes back on GOP criticism of Afghan withdrawal" (Sept. 13): Former President Donald Trump surrendered to the Taliban with an agreement to withdraw quickly, while releasing 5,000 Taliban prisoners and undercutting the Afghan administration by excluding them from the agreement. Trump got virtually nothing in return. He then bragged that he left President Joe Biden in an untenable situation.

Now Trump and his acolytes are attacking the fire department for its handling of the fire he started. Trump didn't evacuate any Americans or Afghans. He left 17,000 Special Immigrant Visa applications without having conducted one interview to help our Afghan allies get out. His betrayal of the Afghans is in keeping with his betrayals of our Kurdish and Ukrainian allies.

Although the withdrawal from Afghanistan was far from ideal, does anyone seriously believe that the Trump administration would have done even as well?

As Trump and his pathetic supporters criticize Biden’s evacuation of more than 100,000 Afghans and say it should have been many more, have you seen even one GOP governor welcoming and offering assistance to Afghan refugees?

Dennis Ayden • St. Louis