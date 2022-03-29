 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden is trying to make Supreme Court look like US

Regarding the letter "Even with Jackson, court won’t look like the US" (March 26): The makeup of the Supreme Court is not all about race and ethnicity, it should also be about gender. The recent census data shows the following population percentages of our country being 51.1% female and 48.9% male. With this in mind, and with nine Supreme Court judges, there should be at least four women judges on the Supreme Court to make the Supreme Court "look like America." President Joe Biden is doing a fine job of moving the Supreme Court toward that goal.

Joan Berrey • Lake Saint Louis 

