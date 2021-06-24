Letter: Biden lacks courage when it comes to abortion rights

In the Washington Post article, "Biden in 'difficult spot' with Catholic Church" (June 20), President Joe Biden said he personally accepts the church's position on abortion, “but I refuse to impose it on equally devout Christians and Muslims and Jews.” The next paragraph states that “it was only during his 2020 presidential campaign that he came out in support of federal funding for abortions.”

He refuses to force his personal position on abortion rights on others but seems to have no problem forcing others to pay for what I believe is a barbaric practice. Biden should not be surprised that he may be denied communion. The very word means to be in union with and, by publicly supporting abortion, he obviously is not. I would question the integrity of any public figure who lacks the courage to stand up for his own personal beliefs.