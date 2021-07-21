Letter: Biden, like JFK, puts country over Catholic faith

Regarding the letter "Catholic public figures should live their faith at all times" (July 18): More than 60 years ago, there was widespread worry that if John F. Kennedy were elected the first Catholic president, he would allow the laws of the Catholic Church to take precedence over the laws of the United States. The people concerned about such an eventuality knew that the U.S. is a democratic republic and not a theocracy. It is a secular country that gives a nod to religion with words like “under God” and “in God we trust” on money and documents, but not a country that follows any one religion.