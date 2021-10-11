 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden might be flawed, but he is working hard for all
Letter: Biden might be flawed, but he is working hard for all

Regarding the letter, “Disappointed Democrats got what they voted for. Happy?” (Oct. 7): President Joe Biden is a flawed individual (as are we all) who loves this country and is working hard to make it fair and equitable for all. Former President Donald Trump is a serial-lying thug who attempted to blackmail the president of Ukraine to find dirt on Biden, tried to extort the secretary of state of Georgia to find 11,780 votes to overturn Georgia’s presidential election results, and actually incited a mob to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6.

For good measure, he also put in positions of power individuals who were apparently trying to help him pull off a soft coup.

So, to answer the letter writer's question: Am I happy now? Heck, yeah.

Lyn Patterson • Wildwood

