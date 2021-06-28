Letter: Biden must acknowledge abortion taking a life

Regarding the editorial “Catholic bishops’ threat to Biden over abortion is divisive and self-defeating” (June 22): Science and religion have debated about abortion for years. One fact, however, is certain: Once egg and sperm unite, the entity, the being, the child — if undisturbed — grows in the womb until birth.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops should uphold the church’s position against abortion. Since President Joe Biden supports abortion in the public arena and in public policy, the bishops need to give a public sign — denying him the Holy Eucharist — to indicate that Biden’s stance is morally wrong.

This issue is not political. It is recognition of the enormity of what abortion is: the taking of a human life.

Carol Hodes • St. Louis