Letter: Biden needs to get a backbone and help Ukrainians

Regarding "Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'" (March 8): In my opinion, President Joe Biden needs to get a backbone. He and Democratic lawmakers are refusing to transfer outdated Russian fighter jets to the Ukrainians, reasoning it might escalate the war. But they have forgotten some history lessons. They should remember how that the Russians provided missiles to communist Cuba in 1962 until President John F. Kennedy backed them down.

Biden and the Democrats have also forgotten that the U.S. provided millions in military aid in the Bay of Pigs conflict and that Russia provided planes and missiles to North Vietnam in order to kill American pilots. Democrats also don't remember that the U.S. provided military hardware for the people of Afghanistan to combat the Russian invasion into their country.

The Polish MiG-29 fighter jets in question are not an immediate game changer but could be used to help bomb and strafe the many missile and rocket positions that are killing the Ukrainians. But once all of the airfields in Ukraine are neutralized, it will be too late to give Ukrainians the jets.

I would like to see Biden to get off his hands and knees and provide America and the world a little leadership.

Paul Lewis • St. Peters