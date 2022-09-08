Letter: Biden needs to show that bipartisanship can succeed

The editorial “Biden must separate politics from speeches defending democracy” (Sept. 4) noted that President Joe Biden veered into a section about his own accomplishments, turning his remarks into just another political speech. The editorial did not mention that making accomplishments in a bipartisan manner shows our government can work together and get things done. This positive fact was needed to offset the negative remark of just another political speech, in my opinion. Criticism may be justified, but I think positive recognition is needed also.