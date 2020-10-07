 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden presidency would end capitalist democracy
Letter: Biden presidency would end capitalist democracy

Regarding "Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute" (Sept. 30): Joe Biden will not submit his Supreme Court choices and refuses to answer the question, “If you are elected will you stack the Supreme Court?” I have no doubt that he would do exactly that. I believe his choices for justices would be determined by the far-left wing of the Democratic Party. 

If we allow the Democrats to gain the White House and the Senate, it would be the end of our capitalist democracy. 

I do not believe Biden’s tax increase would only affect those making over $400,000. Even if the tax collector took 100% of the wealthiest people’s income, it still would not be able to pay for what Democrats are proposing. I believe the majority of the tax revenue would come from the rest of us. 

Even Joe Biden said "Medicare for All" is preposterous.

Jim McLaughlin • Frontenac 

