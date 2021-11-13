Letter: Biden prevailed on infrastructure where Trump couldn't

Regarding the letter "Voters won't accept Democrat's leftist spending" (Nov. 9): The letter writer complains about the massive spending in the Build Back Better legislation. My reply is that it is certainly better to have a bill to work with rather than Donald Trump's multiple "infrastructure weeks" where no bills were presented.

The only bill of consequence during the Trump administration was a hefty lowering of taxes for the wealthy, which contributed to the current national debt. Other noted events in his tenure included the awful ways he treated immigrants at the southern border, leaving the Paris climate accord, causing havoc with our allies and being twice impeached.

Where was the letter writer when all this was going on? And where is he now after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol?

Geraldine Jacobs • St. Peters