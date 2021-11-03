 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden responsible for problems predating his presidency
Maybe it is time to quit bashing President Joe Biden and reflect on some of his accomplishments. I think he’s responsible for inflated prices for food and gasoline, supply-chain problems and illegal immigration. Hopefully, many of these problems can be reversed.

I believe Biden also is responsible for possibly enriching illegal immigrants: “US in talks to compensate families separated at border under Trump” (Oct. 29). Surely, there can’t be a lawmaker who would even consider this. Or am I being naïve?

Maybe it is time we become a logically thinking nation again. I don’t believe I am the only person who feels this way.

Ken Schatz • St. Louis County

