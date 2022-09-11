Letter: Biden’s anti-Trump speech needed more media coverage

Regarding “Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy” (Sept. 1): President Joe Biden’s recent speech in Philadelphia might have been the most important speech of his career. He warned all Americans about the dangers of the rising “semi-fascism” that is taking over our country. He warned us in no uncertain terms that our democracy and life as we know it are at risk of disappearing if the MAGA Republicans, conspiracy theorists and extremists continue to gain control.