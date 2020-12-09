 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden’s dog more riveting than more voter fraud stories
Letter: Biden's dog more riveting than more voter fraud stories

The Latest: Biden inaugural committee limits donors to $500K

FILE - This Nov. 16, 2018, photo, provided by the Delaware Humane Association shows Joe Biden and his newly-adopted German shepherd Major, in Wilmington, Del. President-elect Biden will likely wear a walking boot for the next several weeks as he recovers from breaking his right foot while playing with his dog Major on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, his doctor said. (Stephanie Carter/Delaware Humane Association via AP)

 Stephanie Carter

Regarding the letter “Story on Biden’s dogs misdirects election attention” (Nov. 25): The letter writer accused Joe Biden’s team of stealing the election while complaining the dog story was another coverup.

I would much rather read about the new White House pets than read another baseless claim about voter fraud. At least show some proof, any little proof of election fraud or shut up. Show me the dogs. Show me anything except another baseless, unproven claim.

Mary Lou Farrow • Concord Village

