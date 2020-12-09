Letter: Biden’s dog more riveting than more voter fraud stories

Regarding the letter “ Story on Biden’s dogs misdirects election attention” (Nov. 25): The letter writer accused Joe Biden’s team of stealing the election while complaining the dog story was another coverup.

I would much rather read about the new White House pets than read another baseless claim about voter fraud. At least show some proof, any little proof of election fraud or shut up. Show me the dogs. Show me anything except another baseless, unproven claim.