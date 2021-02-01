 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden’s drilling policy will cost US energy independence
0 comments

Letter: Biden’s drilling policy will cost US energy independence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water

FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In the closing months of the Trump administration, energy companies stockpiled enough drilling permits for western public lands to keep pumping oil for years. That stands to undercut President-elect Joe Biden's plans to block new drilling on public lands to address climate change. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

 Charlie Riedel

Regarding “AP sources: Biden to pause oil and gas sales on public lands” (Jan. 26): President Joe Biden is ending new oil leases on federal land. This will reduce our oil production by about 25% and will put thousands of Americans out of work. It will also hurt our economy. This is insane. You don’t stop producing oil until you stop using oil. Isn’t this man smart enough to know that this is going to increase global oil prices?

For years, Donald Trump was accused of being a friend to Russian President Vladimir Putin. But it now seems Biden is a better friend as rising oil prices will boost the economies of Russia, Iran and any other rogue nation that produces oil. I guess we can start sending our dollars to Saudi Arabia again. What a shame.

Alan Kuhn • Florissant

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports