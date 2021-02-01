Letter: Biden’s drilling policy will cost US energy independence

Regarding “AP sources: Biden to pause oil and gas sales on public lands” (Jan. 26): President Joe Biden is ending new oil leases on federal land. This will reduce our oil production by about 25% and will put thousands of Americans out of work. It will also hurt our economy. This is insane. You don’t stop producing oil until you stop using oil. Isn’t this man smart enough to know that this is going to increase global oil prices?
For years, Donald Trump was accused of being a friend to Russian President Vladimir Putin. But it now seems Biden is a better friend as rising oil prices will boost the economies of Russia, Iran and any other rogue nation that produces oil. I guess we can start sending our dollars to Saudi Arabia again. What a shame.
Alan Kuhn • Florissant