Letter: Biden’s excuses for backing abortion rights ring hollow

Regarding the editorial “Catholic bishops’ threat to Biden over abortion is divisive and self-defeating” (June 22): The Editorial Board criticizes Catholic bishops for discussing whether to deny communion to politicians supporting abortion rights, particularly President Joe Biden. Agree or not with this action, how does Biden’s position reflect on him as an individual?

Biden says he agrees with the church on abortion but won’t impose his morality on others. The church teaches that human life exists from conception, has the rights of a person, including the right to life, and abortion unjustifiably kills an innocent human being. Biden says he believes this teaching.

Believing that abortion unjustifiably kills an innocent human, Biden nonetheless has taken measures to enable it. What kind of a man, believing that an innocent person would be unjustifiably killed by an action, nonetheless, supports and abets that action? That is the type of man who is our president.