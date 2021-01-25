Letter: Biden’s executive orders just a series of big mistakes

Regarding “On Day One, Biden targets Trump policies on climate, virus” (Jan. 20): With a stroke of the pen, President Joe Biden effectively fired 1,000 tax-paying construction workers who were building the Keystone XL pipeline. States involved in the petroleum industry should now be aware Biden is coming after their jobs next. America needs to remain energy independent. I guess Biden forgot about the oil embargoes of the 1970s when the U.S was dependent Middle East oil. I believe, under Biden, we could see $3 to $5 per gallon of gasoline in the future.

Biden’s first round of executive orders also stopped construction of the southern border wall while a caravan of thousands of immigrants heads toward the U.S. while we figure out the new immigration policy.

Biden also wants to get the schools opened in 100 days. What are we waiting for, permission from the teacher’s unions? Maybe he doesn’t know that workers in health care, grocery stores, construction, first responders, the retail industry, factory workers and others have been on the job all along.