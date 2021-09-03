Letter: Biden’s feckless withdrawal was surrender to terrorists

This was not a withdrawal; it was a surrender. America has lost the trust of every ally in the world and created a home base for worldwide terrorism. This surrender may have ended America’s presence in Afghanistan but it ensures the war on terror will increase worldwide.

We not only gifted the Taliban terrorists with billions of dollars in weaponry, we also gave them a list of Americans and friendly Afghans. Many are in hiding amid reports that special Taliban squads are searching for the names on lists they may have acquired in the United States’ willy-nilly withdrawal. Many will be tortured and killed, and their families too. And how is it that last week this administration didn’t know if there were 10,000 or 20,000 Americans in country, but today they know there are around 250?