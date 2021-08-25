Letter: Biden’s foreign and domestic policies are disastrous

In my opinion, President Joe Biden has ensured himself a place in history as our most incompetent president. His foreign policy decisions have created a dangerous disaster in Afghanistan and his immigration policies are equally as disastrous.

Gas prices have soared and inflation has affected all Americans, particularly the poor. If you are a landlord, you are being forced to keep deadbeats in your rental property who stopped making rent payments when the government denied landlords the right to evict them. The vast majority of these rent dodgers could easily get a job if they wanted to work. Remember, the property owners still have to make their mortgage payments.