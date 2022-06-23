Letter: Biden’s futile gas tax holiday is to fix popularity polls

Regarding “Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week” (June 21): President Joe Biden is calling for a temporary suspension of the federal gasoline tax, which could amount to a reduction in the price at the pump of as much as 18.4 cents a gallon. (The savings could be considerable higher if individual states followed suit with their own gasoline taxes.)

I am not a Biden-hater, but even the consideration of such a move makes me wonder if the administration’s left hand knows what its right hand is doing. The reduction in the cost of gasoline is presumably intended to provide consumers with additional cash to spend elsewhere, thereby further adding to inflationary pressures.

At the same time, the Fed is doing its best to dampen the economy, in short by making goods and services more expensive for consumers, as a necessary evil to curbing inflation levels not seen for decades. I would suggest that if the administration follows through with the suggested “tax holiday,” its real motivation would be to provide a short-term fix to sagging polling figures.

Paul Agathen • Washington, Mo.