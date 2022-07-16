Letter: Biden’s overseas commitments rob domestic aid programs

Regarding “ Joe Biden on way to Middle East on first trip as US president ” (July 13): I am tired of seeing President Joe Biden travel overseas. It seems like every time he does, he makes promises that will eventually cost taxpayers millions. I guess he thinks he can because it’s not his money. But I believe that our taxpayer dollars need to be spent in our own country first.

I pay taxes believing that the money will be used in our country. I understand Biden has promised $100 million in aid to Palestinian hospitals during his visit to the Middle East. What about money for hospitals in rural America? I bet many rural Missourians would sure appreciate it. In a real emergency, patients have to hope that an ambulance, or first-responder, can make it to them very quickly and then transport patients to an emergency care facility in time. Or they have to drive themselves, which for many people, is almost 30 minutes away. Some will not make it in time to save their lives or to prevent their injuries from worsening.