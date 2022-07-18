Letter: Biden’s progress handcuffed by obstructionist Congress

Regarding Johan Goldberg’s column “Where did Biden go wrong?” (July 13): I’m frustrated by those who criticize President Joe Biden, saying that he should do more to help the country. Those commenters apparently are unfamiliar with our form of government. Our president is not an autocrat. Presidents have limits to their power, much as some presidents try to think they do not.

I am also struck by the attitude of many on the left who are critical of Biden. They should be reminded that many of their social issues are being discussed only because of Democratic majorities. Prior to that, those issues did not even get a seat in the room to discuss those things.

The true power is with Congress, not the presidency. Presidents have the bully pulpit, but the Congress has the real power. Think tax cuts, immigration reform, court packing, etc. If vocal progressives want to effect any change, they need to vote, not stay home, and vote for candidates who can make the change needed in Congress.

Phillip Van Cleave • Fenton