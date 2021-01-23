Letter: Biden should cancel student debt for health workers

Regarding “ Biden charts new US direction, promises many Trump reversals” (Jan. 19): Along with millions of Americans, I am grateful and relieved that President Joe Biden was safely inaugurated. After the dangerous situation at the Capitol on Jan. 6, there was real concern about the day’s security. Fortunately, the outdoor ceremony once again continued our national custom and provided a public reassurance that our democratic transfer of power followed tradition.

To be sure, the new administration has plenty on its plate. Here’s one more item to add its agenda: Cancel student debt for all hands-on health care workers who for months have selflessly served coronavirus patients. Remembering the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King: “The time is always right to do what is right.” Now is the right time to recognize and reward these countless health care heroes who have made deep personal and lasting sacrifices to serve our families, neighbors and friends.