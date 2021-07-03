Letter: Biden should decide about his communion, not bishops

Regarding the editorial “Catholic bishops’ threat to Biden over abortion is divisive and self-defeating” (June 21): President Joe Biden’s responsibility is to uphold the U.S. Constitution and the law. While abortion rights are still the law and available in states for women who have only this choice, I believe as a pro-choice Catholic that the churches’ bishops, who are all male theologians with no experience with making this difficult decision, should focus on the many other areas affecting the Catholic community.