Letter: Biden should focus more on the virus' Chinese origins

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "The most successful nation in history can no longer confront a clear threat" (July 18): Is McDermott thinking of internment camps for the non-vaccinated? Thankfully, there is still some freedom of choice in the United States.

Instead of vaccinations, President Joe Biden should be focusing on how the coronavirus might have made its escape from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. I think the Chinese were just too stupid to control what they were experimenting with. I think China is responsible for the millions of deaths in the world.

Fox News is my only source of news since it isn't in socialist lockstep with the mainstream media. Yet I never watch Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham or Mark Levin because I find them as obnoxious as McDermott. But accusations that these Fox commentators are causing virus deaths is so preposterous I cannot believe the newspaper would publish such opinions.

Ron Jones • Alton