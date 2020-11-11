 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden should follow the science, including conception
President-elect Joe Biden says he will follow the science. I certainly hope he does. Follow the science and guarantee inoculations for the global family to counter the coronavirus. Follow the science and guarantee clean air and water and push back on global warming. Follow the science that demonstrates that human life begins at conception, and guarantee protection for all human life. Follow all the science.

Rev. Bruce H. Forman • Soulard 

